Jets-Texans 3 Takeaways | D-Line and Run Game Dominant in Road Victory

Wilson Back in the Saddle

Wilson showed some signs of rust in his return to the lineup for the first time in more than a month. While the rookie's first pass was an 11-yard completion to Keelan Cole, he finished 6 of 12 in the first half for 44 yards. Wilson displayed good recognition on 10-yard third-down connection to TE Ryan Griffin in the second quarter and scored three plays later.

With a 3-0 lead and the Jets facing a third-and-17 play from their 18, Wilson scrambled and then tried to do too much on a shovel pass to Ty Johnson. The Jets RB had his back to Wilson by the time the ball reached him and CB Tavierre Thomas came up with an INT.

"I knew it was third-and-long," Wilson said of the pick. "We had a slant at the top, the corner did a good job just holding on to Keelan. The seas kind of just parted, I stepped up and I figured rather than me going, running and getting blasted by somebody or go to slide, just flip it to my checkdown in front of me. It was just one of those unfortunate things. I think maybe I should have got to it sooner, but Ty was just turning around to try and block for me at that point. It was one of those things that was just unlucky sometimes."

Both clubs had an INT in the first half, but the visitors had to settle for a 31-yard Matt Ammendola field goal while the home team grabbed the lead with rookie TE Brevin Jordan's 13-yard scoring catch.

Wilson was better in the second half and finished 14-of-24 for 145 yards and 1 INT.