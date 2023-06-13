Jets TEs Coach Ron Middleton on Aaron Rodgers: 'I've Never Been Around a QB Like Him'

He added: "After being with him the last few weeks I can say that I've never been around a QB like him. He's an on-the-field coach also. He's been in this system forever, but we've changed some of the names to what he likes. It's definitely his show. He corrects everyone from the running backs to the tight ends coach.

"First of all, he's talented. He's very smart. He's done it all, seen everything and I think he uses his weapons well. So all that to me equals success for 18 years."

As Middleton, his fellow coaches and Rodgers' teammates are learning, the quarterback's prowess and influence extends beyond the field.

"In the meeting room you got to be on your Ps and Qs," Middleton said. "He questions everything. If there's a better way to say it he tries to use that better way. On the field if there's a way he wants a route to be run, then he'll tell them. There's just instant credibility coming from the guy. It told the tight ends that, hey, if this guy tells you something or how to do it, do it, and come and tell me so I can affirm what he said. It's his show. He's earned it. He's been out there with these guys, teaching and working with them, doing the sprints and I think they appreciate that. I mean, it's Aaron Freaking Rodgers."

Middleton is presiding over a deep TE's room, which includes Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah (both of whom were signed in free agency last year); second-year man Jeremy Ruckett; rookie Zack Kuntz; plus Kenny Yeboah. Middleton offered the following assessments after OTAs and ahead of the start of training camp in mid-July:

Conklin: "First of all, I want to see him healthy, he has an abdominal to deal with. What he brings to the table is something Nathaniel will use, and Aaron Rodgers is going to love the guy. He's an explosive route-runner, in his world, the 10-to-12-yard range, he's got some explosiveness. We can really take advantage of underneath coverage, he's enough speed to stretch the field and has a knack for getting in seams. I know Aaron Rodgers likes the deep ball, and he's [Conklin] a viable asset."

Uzomah: "I think we ran a lot of 12 personnel [2 TEs] last season and I hope you get them out on the field. I think we purposely tried to use them and also because they're good football players. They both are part of our best 11. He will make plays when his number is called. I just hope we're on speed dial."

Ruckert: The Ohio State product missed training camp and a good part of the season because of a foot injury, but was noticed by HC Robert Saleh and others for his play at the Dolphins. "We've talked about what he put on tape in the Miami game [the final game of the 2022 season]. It was outstanding that performance going into the offseason. It really put him in a great place mentally, and gave him a lot of confidence. Now he has visual evidence that 'I can do this and do it at a high level.' He's just scratched the surface. We've got to keep him healthy and before long he's going to be a household name."