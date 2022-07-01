Jets TE Tyler Conklin: 'We Have So Much Talent'

Last season with the Vikings, Conklin had 61 receptions, for 593 yards and 3 TDs. With the Bengals, Uzomah went 49-493-5 -- career bests for each of them. Combined, the numbers equal an exceptional season of TE production: 110 catches, 1,086 yards and 8 TDs. The Jets have never gotten more than 90 receptions from the position in a season, the last time their TEs combined for 1,100-plus yards was 1975, and the last time they had 9-plus TDs from their TEs was 1993.

Now, with the return from injury of WR Davis, the drafting No. 10 overall of Garrett Wilson, the re-signing of Braxton Berrios and the continued development of Elijah Moore (and others), Zach Wilson will have multiple options stretching the field and hunting for big plays. That, in turn, should open ample opportunities for QB-to-TE combinations underneath that could result in chunk plays.

"I'm really excited [about playing with Wilson]," said Conklin, who will turn 27 on July 30. "I love his arm talent, his arm angles and the way he can throw. It's a catchable ball. He's got a quick release and is super athletic. He's also a mobile quarterback who is able to get out of the pocket to make big plays."

Moving from the Vikings to the young and emerging Jets has energized Conklin as he settles into a new locker room.