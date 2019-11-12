Jets TE Chris Herndon, RG Brian Winters to Miss Extended Time

The Jets have been decimated by injuries this season and they received more bad news following their win over the Giants as TE Chris Herndon and RG Brian Winters will both miss an extended period of time.

Herndon, who played his first snaps of the season Sunday following a suspension and hamstring injury, fractured a rib in the club's 34-27 triumph over their cross-town rivals.

"It was one of the earlier plays," Adam Gase said. "He didn't say anything to me, I think the doctors looked at him after the game. We did S-rays at the stadium then he had a CT scan this morning and it looks like its fractured someplace. It's one of those first or second ribs that's in the place where it could be an extended period of time where if something happened, it could hurt him worse than what it already is."

The second-year tight end recorded one catch for seven yards in his season debut and would have also had a 30-yard reception, but it was nullified by a holding penalty. As a rookie in 2018, the 6'4", 253-pounder finished second on the team with 39 receptions, 502 yards and four touchdowns, and became one of Sam Darnold's go-to targets.