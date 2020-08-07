Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Not Taking Anything for Granted

While Herndon and his teammates have started camp, it is not a routine summer across the NFL. The Jets are getting regularly tested for COVID-19 and their summer has commenced with an acclimation period that is focused on strength & conditioning. Next week, the Green & White are scheduled to hit the practice field for non-padded workouts and there will be no preseason games before the regular season opener at Buffalo on Sep. 13.

"As far as us, I feel like we're taking very good steps every day, making sure everybody is safe at the facility. Outside of the facility, holding ourselves accountable, making sure we're making the right decisions out of it as well because that's a major factor," Herndon said. "It's unfortunate what's going on right now, but if everybody can do what they have to do and continue to follow the protocol, I'm pretty confident. We have to see once we get out there as well because there's a lot of unknown."

What is known is Herndon can make the Jets offense significantly harder to defend. This could be a sneaky good tight end group led by Herndon and Ryan Griffin, a 6'6", 250-pounder who last season had 320 yards receiving and 5 TDs. After essentially living in '11' personnel packages (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR), Adam Gase figures to have more options with multiple tight-end looks. Herndon showcased quality athleticism in 2018 and has the ability to stretch the field. Sam Darnold likes throwing to his tight ends and they say the unicorn's horns have the power to heal. The Jets' unicorn is on the mend and that could mean prosperity is around the corner.