Jets TE Chris Herndon Began Year with 'Hiccups,' Finished with Flash

During one quick sideline pan late in the Jets' season, a small bright spot was captured.

There was Chris Herndon watching his defense with his offensive mates. And the tight end was smiling. Beaming, even.

Obviously, Herndon wasn't happy about the Green & White season overall, or his season overall. But the third-year tight end was in the middle of a revival of his importance as a receiver in the Jets offense over the second half of the campaign.

"It wasn't ultimately what I expected of myself, and I had a few hiccups at the beginning of the season," Herndon told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg on his way out of the Atlantic Health Training Center this week. "But I was able to just continue to lock in and just focus on each and every play, focus on being present and not thinking about the last play or the next play before it happens.

"And I was able to put some good film together toward the end."