Jets TE C.J. Uzomah has returned to practice after he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list July 19.

Uzomah (6-6, 260) limped off the field in the team's final OTA practice in June. He appeared in 15 games and started in 13 in the 2022 season, his first with the Jets. He totaled 21 receptions, 232 yards and 2 touchdowns after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.