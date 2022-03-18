Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Hopes to Be a Security Blanket for QB Zach Wilson

Last season Uzomah (6-6, 265) had career highs with 49 receptions for 493 yards and 5 TDs in his seventh and final season in Cincinnati. In his career he has 163 receptions for 1,591 yards and 13 TDs. After a collegiate career at Auburn, he was selected by the Bengals in the fifth round (No. 157 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The free-agent market for tight ends evolved quickly over the past week with Miami applying the franchise tag to Mike Gesicki, Dallas doing the same with Dalton Schultz and Cleveland with David Njoku, and Evan Engram signing with Jacksonville. After signing Uzomah, the Green & White struck again with the signing of Tyler Conklin (6-3, 248), who is coming off a career year with the Vikings in the 2021 season in catches (61), yards (593) and touchdowns (3). They join what is now a tight ends room that includes Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah.

Uzomah had a brief meeting with HC Robert Saleh and they were planning to chat again on Thursday.

"It was let's get this thing going," he said. "I think we're close. I think we're going to surprise people this year. We're both excited, I can tell his passion is just as great as mine. We want to be successful and win, give New York something to cheer for and cheer about. It was a good conversation."

Uzomah gives Wilson another option in the passing game, in addition to WRs Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and the recently re-signed Braxton Berrios. All this before the draft in which the Jets have two picks (No. 4 and No. 10) in the first round.