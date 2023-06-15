Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Has Goals: 'Win the Division and the Super Bowl'

For Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah, it's all about the vibe. And the vibe is awesome.

"The vibes are up, the vibes are high," Uzomah said. "We're flying high right now at 1 Jets Drive. I know what we have in the locker room. Names and names on paper, but we have to go out and perform. Lay it brick by brick. I'm out there having a good time, it's competitive. I'm having fun out there with the boys."

After the completion of OTAs last week at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, the fun will soon be over. Coach Robert Saleh canceled mandatory minicamp, opting instead to allow his players to work on "Phase Me" for the next few weeks before the start of training camp in mid-July.

"There have been a lot of changing faces, new guy [QB Aaron Rodgers] in the huddle, new guy at the helm leading us," Uzomah told team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "We've simplified a lot of things in terms of verbiage. That has helped a lot and we're just flying around with a little more juice to us than last year. We understand how to practice, get in position to make plays on defense and get the right reads on offense. It's not night and day, but we're on the right track, taking positive steps."

Uzomah, who signed in free agency last year after seven seasons with the Bengals, is part of a crowded TEs room. Back for his second season, Tyler Conlkin (also signed in free agency last year), is coming off a strong season in which he played in all 17 games and was second on the team in receptions (58), yards (552) and TDs (3) to Garrett Wilson (the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year). More is expected from second-year man Jeremy Ruckert. The freakish Zack Kuntz (6-8, 251) was one of GM Joe Douglas' "value picks" in Round 7 of the NFL Draft in April. Kenny Yeboah is also back, fighting for a roster spot.