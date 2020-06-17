Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 08:00 AM

Jets Tackle a Different Kind of Offseason

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

060920-virtual-jets

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

The NFL entered uncharted waters with virtual offseason programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Jets didn't skip a beat. Instead of field work or being in the weightroom or the classroom at One Jets Drive, head coach Adam Gase and his staff held meetings on Microsoft Teams with the players.

"The best thing about this program is that I can jump in and out of a lot of different meetings," said Gase, who was very hands-on throughout the process. "The video stuff that we're able to do, it's pretty cool how we can share our screen and watch the film with players and be able to diagram and talk through some stuff. It's a unique way that we're doing things, but I think it's going to be very beneficial for us."

Perhaps the biggest challenge of the offseason for the players is staying in shape. Typically, head strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac puts the team through a program at the facility, but this offseason each player is responsible for his workout regimen.

"Everybody has been doing a little bit of a different thing," Gase said. "I do think there are some instructional things that these guys had before they even left that they've been using for a long time. Guys who are on their own also have trainers that they've been using for a long time. I feel good with where we're at with guys working out."

One hurdle of the virtual offseason program is intangible: team chemistry. Spring football is the first time free-agent additions and newly drafted players can meet and interact with their new teammates, developing camaraderie on and off the field.

"We're just preparing how we would normally. Obviously not in person, but we're still going through things as normal and we've got a pretty good setup with how we've been meeting," QB Sam Darnold said. "The interaction with my teammates isn't there, but I've been texting, FaceTiming guys as much as I can, and everything's been good. We're just really trying to stay on task and focus on what we can right now."

Related Content

Jets TE Chris Herndon on 2020 Season: I'm Ready 
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon on 2020 Season: I'm Ready 

Adam Gase Excited to Have Third-Year Player In the Fold After Injury-Plagued 2019 
2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Bills
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Bills

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Set to Square Off to Open the 2020 Season
Daniel Jeremiah: Jets D Can Be One of NFL's Best with Healthy C.J. Mosley
news

Daniel Jeremiah: Jets D Can Be One of NFL's Best with Healthy C.J. Mosley

NFL Network Analyst Believes Gregg Williams' Unit Can Improve From No. 7 Overall in 2019
Adam Schein: Jets QB Sam Darnold Will Become a Star in 2020
news

Adam Schein: Jets QB Sam Darnold Will Become a Star in 2020

The 23-Year-Old Signal-Caller Went 7-6 as a Starter in 2019 
What Has Defined Joe Douglas' First Year as GM of the Jets?
news

What Has Defined Joe Douglas' First Year as GM of the Jets?

Douglas Was Hired Last June After Stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles
C.J. Mosley: Christopher Johnson's Words on Team Video Chat 'Meant a Lot'
news

C.J. Mosley: Christopher Johnson's Words on Team Video Chat 'Meant a Lot'

Jets LB on Coming Together After the Protests and on Being Ready to Run & Cut for Training Camp
West defensive end Bryce Huff, of Memphis, (55) chases East quarterback Tommy Stevens, of Mississippi State, (7) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Undrafted Pass Rusher Bryce Huff Has Plans To Keep OL on Edge

Jets UDFA Signee Had 39.5 TFL and 18.0 Sacks at Memphis
Defensive linemen Paul Rochester and Gerry Philbin try to knock down Tom Flores' pass during a mid-1960's game at Shea Stadium.RochesterPactionI
news

Paul Rochester, Jets DT and Super Bowl Contributor, Dies at 81

'Rocky' Played 6-Plus Seasons for Green & White, 10 Years in the American Football League
California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) runs back a kickoff against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. California won 24-17. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

BearInsider's Jim McGill: Ashtyn Davis Has Tools to Make Impact with Jets

Cal Safety Comes to Pros as 3rd-Round Pick with Speed, Power, Strength, Focus & Versatility
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Lawrence Cager(15) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Jets Rookie WR Lawrence Cager Reuniting with 'Good Friend' Sam Darnold

Georgia Bulldogs Product Is Also Friends with Chris Herndon, Braxton Berrios, Hines Ward and Shawn Jefferson
Will the Jets Benefit from the NFL's Playoff Expansion?
news

Will the Jets Benefit from the NFL's Playoff Expansion?

New NFL Rules Allow 7 Teams to Make Postseason in the AFC and NFC  

Advertising