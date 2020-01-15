Jets T Winston Hill Voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Winston Hill was selected today as one of the members for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 Centennial Class.

Hill, the most decorated Jet in franchise history, was chosen to play in four AFL All-Star Games (1964, 1967-69) and four Pro Bowls (1970-73). He holds the franchise mark for offensive linemen with 195 consecutive games played and 174 consecutive starts despite breaking a leg in the 1965 preseason and having his throat stepped on in 1974.

"I am beyond thrilled that Winston will join football's immortals in Canton," said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson. "Winston was a generational talent who became our greatest pillar along the offense line. He was a durable champion who was blessed with an uncommon humility. Loved by his teammates, Winston was a towering figure inside the locker room and his presence is forever lasting."

A member of the Jets' first Ring of Honor Class along with Joe Namath, Don Maynard, Joe Klecko, Curtis Martin and Coach Weeb Ewbank, Hill protected Namath's blindside in Super Bowl III. In the Green and White's historic 16-7 triumph over the Baltimore Colts, Hill helped the Green & White, an 18-point underdog, rush for 142 yards. Of Hill's franchise best eight all-star appearances, the first five came at left tackle and the last three at right tackle.