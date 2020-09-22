Jets T Mekhi Becton Graded as NFL's Top Rookie on Offense Through Two Weeks 

Jets rookie T Mekhi Becton has had an impressive start to his first NFL season and is the highest-graded rookie on offense (79.2) through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Becton (6-7, 363), who was selected No. 11 overall, was the fifth-highest graded rookie in Week 1 (77.2) and highest among rookies on offense. He received a 74.9 grade in Week 2, which ranked No. 14 among all NFL tackles and No. 3 among rookie tackles.

"Becton's been awesome," QB Sam Darnold said. "I think he would say there's been a couple things, but other than that he's been really good and he's going to continue to help this team grow and win games."

Darnold, who completed 65.6% of his passes (21 of 32) for 179 yards and 1 TD against the 49ers, had a 90.5 QB rating and finished seventh among QBs with an 86.2 grade. His 83.6 passing grade ranked sixth. Head Coach Adam Gase said that Darnold managed the game better in Week 2 than he had in the season opener at Buffalo.