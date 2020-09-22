Jets T Mekhi Becton Graded as NFL's Top Rookie on Offense Through Two Weeks 

Pro Football Focus: QB Sam Darnold Finished No. 7 Among QBs in Week 2 

Sep 22, 2020 at 12:07 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

becton-pff-week-2-E_SZ3_1644

Jets rookie T Mekhi Becton has had an impressive start to his first NFL season and is the highest-graded rookie on offense (79.2) through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Becton (6-7, 363), who was selected No. 11 overall, was the fifth-highest graded rookie in Week 1 (77.2) and highest among rookies on offense. He received a 74.9 grade in Week 2, which ranked No. 14 among all NFL tackles and No. 3 among rookie tackles.  

"Becton's been awesome," QB Sam Darnold said. "I think he would say there's been a couple things, but other than that he's been really good and he's going to continue to help this team grow and win games."

Darnold, who completed 65.6% of his passes (21 of 32) for 179 yards and 1 TD against the 49ers, had a 90.5 QB rating and finished seventh among QBs with an 86.2 grade. His 83.6 passing grade ranked sixth. Head Coach Adam Gase said that Darnold managed the game better in Week 2 than he had in the season opener at Buffalo.

"He's doing some good stuff, we've just got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone when we're in the red zone," Gase said. "That's the No. 1 thing, and that's something that we'll keep working on, we'll keep making that a point of emphasis. It was good to see us being able to keep him in third-and-manageable and then him getting conversions. I thought there were some really good throws that he made and we've just got to keep building off of the positive things that we did."

Related Content

Alex Lewis: Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Grown By Leaps and Bounds
news

Alex Lewis: Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Grown By Leaps and Bounds

Veteran Jets OL Praises Darnold's Leadership; Says Rookie T Mekhi Becton Has Done a Great Job
Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR
news

Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR

Green & White Also Release LB Paul Worrilow from Practice Squad
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

First Look: Jets at Colts

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Indianapolis to Take on Philip Rivers in America's Heartland
Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: 'No One Is Going to Back Down'
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: 'No One Is Going to Back Down'

Injury List Grows With Addition of C Connor McGovern and WR Breshad Perriman
RB Frank Gore's Message to Jets: 'Get Better' in All Three Phases
news

RB Frank Gore's Message to Jets: 'Get Better' in All Three Phases

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to San Francisco
Sam Darnold: Jets Offense Seeks Better Red Zone Play, Improved Health
news

Sam Darnold: Jets Offense Seeks Better Red Zone Play, Improved Health

QB After Loss in Home Opener to SF: 'We Didn't Envision These 2 Games Going Like This'
Jets-49ers 3 Takeaways: Offense Couldn't Capitalize on Opportunities in Home Opener
news

Jets-49ers 3 Takeaways: Offense Couldn't Capitalize on Opportunities in Home Opener

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert Exit Early, but Jets Defense Can't Take Advantage
LB Jordan Jenkins Says the Jets 'Have to Be Dialed In'
news

LB Jordan Jenkins Says the Jets 'Have to Be Dialed In'

RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers Rushed for 182 Yards Against a Prideful Defense
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, talks to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
news

Adam Gase Goes Over Grim Details of Jets' Home-Opening Loss

Head Coach's Message to His Team After 0-2 Start: 'We Need to Get Better Fast'
Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife
news

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife

Green & White Will Be Without Crowder & Bell; San Fran Is Minus Prolific TE George Kittle

Advertising