Jets T Mekhi Becton Expected to Miss the Season with Knee Injury

"When you have a force like him on the edge, it's hard to replace that, it's impossible to replace a guy like him on the edge," C Connor McGovern said recently. "To have him back in, his conditioning is really coming along, his knee's feeling a lot better. He's doing his pass sets and everything, he's getting back to where he was, so he'll be a force to be reckon with come week one. I truly believe it."

Second-year G Alijah Vera-Tucker, who also shifted to the right side after the team's signing of Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson, said he believed the Becton was on a mission.

"He's out there every day, working his tail off," AVT said recently. "He tells the o-line every day, 'I'm working out here for you guys and myself as well.' We all see it and we all respect it as well. He always has that dog in him, and he's looking to prove something this year."

There were days when Becton was pushing through every rep in team drills with temperatures in the 90s coupled with high humidity. He was making the most of his conditioning and getting better.

"I just appreciate the fact that he is absolutely grinding through, making it uncomfortable for himself," Saleh said earlier in camp. "He's getting better every day. He's getting more confident every day. Really pleased with the direction he's going in."

Becton, GM Joe Douglas' first draft pick (No. 11 overall, 2020 NFL Draft), is a rare blocker who Saleh believes can fit in any system. In the Jets' zone scheme, the club loved the possibilities with Becton getting out in space.