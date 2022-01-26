Jets T George Fant: 'A Year I Got It All Together'

Among his many tasks on the Jets' offensive line throughout the 2021 NFL season, left tackle George Fant was charged with protecting QB Zach Wilson's blind side on passing plays.

"I take a lot of pride in making sure I keep him clean," Fant said. "Sometimes he jokes and asks me how I'm feeling. I tell him 'I feel sore.' And he's like 'I feel good.' That means I did my job."

In every sense, Fant was one of the pleasant surprises for the Green & White. He started Week 1 as the right tackle, after winning the job in training camp over veteran Morgan Moses. That residency lasted all of 48 snaps at Carolina when Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury. Fant flipped to left tackle, Moses stepped in on the right side and the Jets' offensive line went about its business.

"In training camp toward the end of the Philly week leading up to Week 1, I was getting left tackle reps because Mekhi went down then," Fant told team reporter Eric Allen. "Having to switch from the right, I was already kind of in the groove. Once I got back over there, it took a game to get used to it. I took that first game and started building blocks."

Teamed with rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, Fant (who will turn 30 before the start of the 2022 season) helped to give Wilson and the Jets' offense a steady veteran presence on the left side. According to Pro Football Focus, Fant's 18 QB pressures allowed ranked second in the league among tackles who took at least 50% of their team's snaps. In 15 games (he missed the season finale at Buffalo with a knee injury), Fant allowed only a single sack in 594 pass-blocking snaps, while taking 887 total snaps. He had a pass-blocking efficiency number of 98.3. He had the third-lowest pressure rate (3.03%) among left tackles behind Byron Smith (2.39%) and Andrew Whitworth (2.5%).