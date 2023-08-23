Jets T Duane Brown Returns to Practice

Brown (6-4, 315) had been on the active/physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He signed with the Jets last August after five seasons with the Seahawks. He injured his shoulder at the beginning of last training camp and missed the first four games of the 2022 season on injured reserve and returned in Week 5. Brown didn't miss a snap for 11 straight games before he did not play in the season finale against the Dolphins. He was given the first annual Selfless Warrior Award last year, which was voted on by the coaching staff. A Texans first-round pick in 2008, Brown has started all 215 games he's played in.