Jets T Duane Brown Returns to Practice

Veteran Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Aug 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS1_0810-brown-thumb

Jets T Duane Brown has returned to practice.

Brown (6-4, 315) had been on the active/physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He signed with the Jets last August after five seasons with the Seahawks. He injured his shoulder at the beginning of last training camp and missed the first four games of the 2022 season on injured reserve and returned in Week 5. Brown didn't miss a snap for 11 straight games before he did not play in the season finale against the Dolphins. He was given the first annual Selfless Warrior Award last year, which was voted on by the coaching staff. A Texans first-round pick in 2008, Brown has started all 215 games he's played in.

