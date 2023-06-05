Jets T Duane Brown: I Still Got Plenty Left

Veteran Lineman Says Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Winner’s Mentality’

Jun 05, 2023 at 04:24 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS1_0810-brown-thumb

Entering his 17th NFL season and after offseason shoulder surgery, Jets tackle Duane Brown isn't slowing down.

"Still got plenty left," he said. "I still feel like I played a high level. I want to get as healthy as possible. Obviously, last year I was playing way less than 100 percent, so I want to get healthy and be able to play at the level I'm accustomed to and with the team we have, this is a great shot to win. I've done everything you could probably ask for individually in my career, but I want to win and I want to be the best version of myself to contribute to that."

Brown, a first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, started 12 games for the Green & White last season -- all with a torn rotator cuff. He signed with the team last August and hurt his shoulder in practice the week leading up the season opener. He missed the first four games and played 100% of the snaps in his first 11 games.

"It was very challenging," he said. "Torn rotator cuff is not an easy thing to play on. I don't know anyone that's played on it, especially 12 games, so I was just very limited in that arm and I had to adjust my game to try to be effective and not be a liability. I was like, 'If I feel like a liability, then I'm not going to be out there.' But I felt like I produced. It wasn't who I am, but I felt like I produced pretty good, so surgery went great."

Brown is happy with his recovery progress but didn't put a timeline on his return to the field. He's been off to the side during OTAs rehabbing. When he suits up, he'll help protect the only player on the roster with more tenure in the league than Brown -- QB Aaron Rodgers.

"I've been around some really good quarterbacks, but just the command that he has of everything is different and it's great to see," Brown said. "I know all the throws he can make. It just looks effortless. I've just had conversations with him about things. He has a winner's mentality, so it's been great."

Brown was the winner of the team's first Selfless Warrior Award in 2022, playing through his injury despite his guaranteed contract. He then decided to play this season before Rodgers announced his intent to play for the Jets.

"Pressure is a privilege," he said. "I think we have a lot to build on last year. Obviously, we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but we showed a lot of promise, a lot of potential. We were disappointed with how it ended, but we were very excited for what we could build on. We got better this offseason and obviously we love the expectations."

Last year's offensive line was bitten by the injury bug – badly. The Jets had nine different starting combinations. With Brown, Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the mend, Brown sees a lot of potential in this year's unit.

"We have a lot of talent," he said. "A lot of young guys with a lot of ability, some good veteran leadership. Coach (Keith) Carter is really good with his attention to detail on technique and things like that, so I think the sky's the limit."

Related Content

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Robert Saleh Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Special'

HC Expects Quinnen Williams to Return for Training Camp; Happy with Will McDonald's Progress

news

Carl Lawson, 2 Years After Achilles Tear, Is 'Very Excited' About '23

Jets Edge Rusher Feels 'Amazing,' Sees a Season of 10-Plus Sacks Ahead: 'That's Going to Happen'

news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'We've Got a Bigger Target on Our Backs'

Mike 'Backer Calls Aaron Rodgers a "Generational Quarterback" Who's Making Everyone Better

news

Jesse Kaye, Former Jets Director of College Scouting, Dies

Team Remembers a Humble Scout Who Loved His Family and Football

news

Brant Boyer Says Jets Will 'Have to Prepare for' New Kickoff Rule in 2023

Special Teams Coordinator Welcomes New Punter and Kick Returner

news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Says CB Sauce Gardner Has Become More Hungry

Young Guys Will Feel Impact of QB Aaron Rodgers' for 'Remainder of Their Careers'

news

How Many Yards and Touchdowns Will Aaron Rodgers Throw for in 2023 Season?

Jets QB Threw for 3,695 Yards and 26 TDs in 2022 Season with Packers

news

Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers One of the Most Special Individuals I've Been Around

Jets HC Robert Saleh Believes Veteran WR Will Be a Valuable Mentor While Playing at a High Level

news

Garrett Wilson Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game

Jets WR Tosses First Pitch to His Childhood Friend Brett Baty Before Mets-Phillies

news

Where Are They Now: James Thornton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Cal State-Fullerton

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Limited, Expected to Return Fully Next Week

HC Robert Saleh Asked About Interest in DeAndre Hopkins; Micheal Clemons Could Take On New Role in 2023

Advertising