Jets T Duane Brown: I Still Got Plenty Left

Brown is happy with his recovery progress but didn't put a timeline on his return to the field. He's been off to the side during OTAs rehabbing. When he suits up, he'll help protect the only player on the roster with more tenure in the league than Brown -- QB Aaron Rodgers.

"I've been around some really good quarterbacks, but just the command that he has of everything is different and it's great to see," Brown said. "I know all the throws he can make. It just looks effortless. I've just had conversations with him about things. He has a winner's mentality, so it's been great."

Brown was the winner of the team's first Selfless Warrior Award in 2022, playing through his injury despite his guaranteed contract. He then decided to play this season before Rodgers announced his intent to play for the Jets.

"Pressure is a privilege," he said. "I think we have a lot to build on last year. Obviously, we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but we showed a lot of promise, a lot of potential. We were disappointed with how it ended, but we were very excited for what we could build on. We got better this offseason and obviously we love the expectations."

Last year's offensive line was bitten by the injury bug – badly. The Jets had nine different starting combinations. With Brown, Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the mend, Brown sees a lot of potential in this year's unit.