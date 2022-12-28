Jets T Cedric Ogbuehi Returns to Practice

He signed with the Jetson Sept. 27 from the Texans' practice squad. He's appeared in five games with the Green & White and started four, taking 221 snaps. Ogbuehi was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL before stints with the Jaguars (2019), the Seahawks (2021) and the Ravens (2021). He's started in 34 of the 65 games he's played in.