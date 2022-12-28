Jets T Cedric Ogbuehi Returns to Practice

Dec 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_4311-ogbuehi

Jets T Cedric Ogbuehi has returned to practice, opening his 21-day window.

Ogbuehi (6-5, 310) sustained a groin injury against the Bears in Week 12 and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3.

He signed with the Jetson Sept. 27 from the Texans' practice squad. He's appeared in five games with the Green & White and started four, taking 221 snaps. Ogbuehi was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL before stints with the Jaguars (2019), the Seahawks (2021) and the Ravens (2021). He's started in 34 of the 65 games he's played in.

