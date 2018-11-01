Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union Name Sara Kate R. of South Orangetown Middle School Upstander of the Week

The New York Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union have named seventh grader Sara Kate R. of South Orangetown Middle School in Blauvelt, NY, this week's Jets Upstander of the Week.

Returning for 2018, the New York Jets will continue their anti-bullying school initiative called "Jets Upstander of the Week." For each of the 16 weeks during the season, the Jets will ask schools to submit a photo and description of a student that is an Upstander. The Jets will highlight one Upstander a week across their social media platforms and on the video boards during home games.

"Sara Kate is hard working, caring, supportive, and constantly goes above and beyond for her classmates, other students and teachers," said Teacher Kerry Bechmann. "She is proud to be an Upstander and says that recognizing Upstanders is meaningful for students. Sara Kate says, 'It shows people that there's kindness in the world, even if there's violence. You have a friend to back you up when you need it.'"