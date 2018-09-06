Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union Name Alex M. of Millburn Middle School Upstander of the Week

The New York Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union announced today that seventh grader Alex M. of Millburn Middle School in Millburn, NJ, has been named this week's Jets Upstander of the Week.

Returning for 2018, the New York Jets will continue their anti-bullying school initiative called "Jets Upstander of the Week." For each of the 16 weeks during the season, the Jets will ask schools to submit a photo and description of a student that is an Upstander. The Jets will highlight one Upstander a week across their social media platforms and on the video boards during home games.

"Alex witnessed a peer being verbally harassed with a racial slur. He not only stood up to the bully in person, but he also followed them to make sure that something could be done for both the peer who was verbally attacked and the boy who used the racial slur," said Guidance Counselor Dominick Pisa. "It was really important to Alex that such hateful words were eliminated from his school environment."