Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union Name Alex M. of Millburn Middle School Upstander of the Week

Sep 06, 2018 at 08:00 AM

The New York Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union announced today that seventh grader Alex M. of Millburn Middle School in Millburn, NJ, has been named this week's Jets Upstander of the Week.

Returning for 2018, the New York Jets will continue their anti-bullying school initiative called "Jets Upstander of the Week." For each of the 16 weeks during the season, the Jets will ask schools to submit a photo and description of a student that is an Upstander. The Jets will highlight one Upstander a week across their social media platforms and on the video boards during home games.

"Alex witnessed a peer being verbally harassed with a racial slur. He not only stood up to the bully in person, but he also followed them to make sure that something could be done for both the peer who was verbally attacked and the boy who used the racial slur," said Guidance Counselor Dominick Pisa. "It was really important to Alex that such hateful words were eliminated from his school environment."

Through the organization's collaboration with STOMP Out Bullying, along with support from Municipal Credit Union, the Jets have provided educator prevention toolkits to over 1,250 schools in the tri-state area at no cost, conducted an annual Jets Tackle Bullying Symposium, created awareness through a robust PSA campaign and annually host an anti-bullying awareness day at MetLife Stadium on game day. To help the Jets tackle bullying please go to www.nyjets.com/antibullying.

Related Content

news

Jets Add Former Eagle Vinny Curry to Their Defensive Line

UFA from Central Jersey Had 23 Sacks His Last 2 Years in College, 32.5 in 10 NFL Seasons
news

Jets New WR Corey Davis: 'Coach Saleh Is a Great Coach'

Free-Agent Signing Expects to Hit the Ground Running in Mike LaFleur's Offensive System
news

Jets Notebook | OL Quinn Meinerz and WR Josh Imatorbhebhe Could Be Sleepers in NFL Draft

Two CBs, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, Show Speed and Skill at Georgia Pro Day; Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe Unleashes Record Leap
news

5 Things to Know About Jets Edge Carl Lawson

Former Bengals Pass Rusher Honored Late Kevin Greene; Fan of Dragon Ball Z and Ronda Rousey
news

Nine New Veterans Have Arrived as Jets Reset Their Roster

DL with Carl Lawson & Sheldon Rankins, WR with Corey Davis & Keelan Cole Are Positions with Most Change
news

Jets Sign Free Agent LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Inspirational Collegian Signed with Falcons in '19, Moved to Buffalo Last Year and Debuted vs. Green & White
news

Jets Sign DL Sheldon Rankins

Saints' Former First-Round Pick Joins Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams on D-Line
news

5 Things to Know About Special-Teamer/CB Justin Hardee

He Owns 3 College Degrees and 1 Papa John's Franchise
news

Jets Safety Marcus Maye Signs One-Year Tender

Maye & Jets Have Until Mid-July to Agree on a Long-Term Contract Extension or He Will Play in 2021 Under the One-Year Tender
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft Activities to Take Place Around FirstEnergy Stadium from April 29-May1
news

Jets Add to Defensive Backfield, Sign Lamarcus Joyner

Former Raiders DB Expected to Join a Safety Group That Includes Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis
news

Jets Sign TE Tyler Kroft

GM Joe Douglas Adds Former Bills, Bengals Tight End
Advertising