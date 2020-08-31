Jets' Steve McLendon Spent 'Emotional' Week on Social Justice Issues

He explained that he has four children that occupy his thinking when he hears about such shootings as well as many other gut-wrenching stories.

"When I see a 12-year-old being killed because of a fake gun, it makes me wonder," he said. "I have a 10-year-old who's going to be 12 in two years. If he's outside playing with a water gun that looks like a gun, will he be profiled and shot? Then I see another man that shoots into a crowd and walks by the police and nothing happens. It just shakes me. As a father, it tore me apart emotionally.

"I never want to make this out as a race thing, ever, but in these situations, I'm hoping that we can have something to put in place for officers to be held accountable. Because this is very tragic for me. As I look back, this could easily be me or it could be my children."

"We should fear no man, but that's what's happening now. What do you expect us to do?" McLendon said. "A black man like myself, I get pulled over, I have to have so many things. I have to be sitting up straight, I have to have my hair pulled back, I have to have my window pulled down before he gets to the car, I have to have my license ready, my insurance. I can't reach for anything because there's a possibility I could get shot.

Despite all that, McLendon said he remains hopeful that the Jets among many other entities and society at large can come up with action plans to put an end to these episodes that are tearing the country apart.