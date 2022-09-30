Jets-Steelers Game Preview | Jets with Zach Wilson Back Seek Winning Edge in Pittsburgh

The AFC North portion of the Jets' 2022 schedule comes to an end at Pittsburgh on Sunday, and the Green & White omens for the game are both good and bad.

Good because Zach Wilson is set to make his NFL "sophomore season" debut after rehabbing his right knee for a month and a half. Wilson's eager to get the offense on track and help his team return to .500 at 2-2 before they head home for their first AFC East matchup of the year against the resurgent Dolphins at MetLife Stadium next week.

Not so good because the Jets haven't fared well in the Steel City. From their first meeting in Pittsburgh in 1970 through their most recent in 2016, they have dropped 10 of 11, including playoff losses after the '04 and '10 seasons.

Will the Green & White, with Wilson at the helm, ride to sweet victory or succumb to the home team that plays with a steel edge when this rivalry comes to Pittsburgh? Here are four areas of interest for Sunday's game.

Zach's-Back Attack

Wilson's got a lot to keep in mind for his season debut to be successful. He wants to get WRs Elijah Moore and Corey Davis going, keep rookie WR Garrett Wilson going, spread the ball to Tyler Conklin and the tight ends as well as Michael Carter and rookie Breece Hall coming out of the backfield.

But he's also got to focus on getting the ball out of his hands quickly or the Steelers' pass rush led by ROLB Alex Highsmith until T.J. Watt returns from injury, could swarm the pocket. Some of that two-minute-drill magic displayed by Joe Flacco and the wideouts at Cleveland would be handy. And Wilson's got to continue his improvements from last season's second half in not turning the ball over (he enters this game with 156 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an INT.)