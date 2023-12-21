How the Jets Are Preparing for Washington Despite QB Uncertainty

"We want to try to get the things he's most comfortable with," Hackett said. "Which might be some of the things Aaron really likes, it might be some things that Zach likes, so every single guy is different. You always want that play to be called that he feels he can execute at a high level. there's a lot of different things that go into that. It's very intricate is the best way to put it. I've always felt like it's a very quarterback friendly system."

Siemian, a 7-year veteran, replaced Wilson against Miami. In two appearances this season, he has completed 19-of-39 pass attempts for 176 yards and 2 interceptions. The last two days of practice, both walkthroughs, he has taken all the first team reps.

"He goes out there and it's not too big for him," Hackett said about Siemian. "He prepares really well, I think for the situation, for the lack of practice, he's done a pretty good job of running the huddle. It'll be good for him to have the reps that he's had up to this point this week, to have a full week to be able to go out there and execute."

Regardless of who gets the start, the Jets offense will be in search of stability. In the Jets' last five games, the team has made three in-game QB changes. The inconsistency has led to recent struggles on offense. Against the Commanders, who have one of the league's worst pass defenses, they will have an opportunity to bounce back. In Washington's last five games, it has allowed 35.6 points and 286.6 pass yards per game.