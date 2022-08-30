Jets' Starting O-Line Developed Chemistry vs. Giants

Against the Giants, they did not allow a sack of Joe Flacco, but the backs ran for just 2.6 yards a carry.

"Obviously, there are things we can work on and fix together," Tomlinson said. "But I liked what I saw out there and I am excited to keep growing with these guys."

The run game was not without positive plays. The front showed impressive burst and power off the line. On a handoff to Breece Hall, the Jets' Line pushed the Giants' D-line to the left of the right hash mark, allowing Hall to move into the second level, pick up 11 yards and a first down. The drive ended with a 49-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Asked about what he liked about the performance, Tomlinson said: "Physicality and speed off the ball. We were rolling."

The addition of Brown has the potential to enhance the chemistry across the offensive line. The five-time Pro Bowler's 15 years of experience and knowledge have helped the O-Line.

"Duane has that experience that just makes everything so much easier working with him," Tomlinson said. "For us to visualize the play together, I can just talk to him, and we can get that rep mentally versus having to go out there in work."

Sunday's game was the jumping-off point and gave the group film to work off. With less than two weeks before the season-opener against Baltimore, the O-Line now has reasonable time to get in harmony.