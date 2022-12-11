Jets Star DT Quinnen Williams Exits With Calf Injury Against the Bills

In the midst of a career season, Jets DT Quinnen Williams was perhaps on his way to having a career game Sunday against the Bills in Orchard Park. N.Y. Williams racked up his personnel-best 10th and 11th sacks in the opening half, but was forced from the game in the second quarter with a left calf injury.

Williams was moving laterally in pursuit of Josh Allen midway through the second stanza and went down untouched. After Allen completed a 5-yard pass to TE Dawson Knox, Williams was looked at by the training staff and eventually headed to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

Williams was unblockable early in this second matchup this season between the clubs. He reached the double-digit sack plateau for the first time in his career midway through the first quarter, corralling Allen for a 2-yard loss on third-and-long.