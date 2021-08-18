Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Likes Green Bay Practice Format Too

Some of those glimpses indeed came in the preseason opener against the Giants. Mann put up nice averages of 46.2 gross yards and 40.0 yards net on five punts. He unofficially notched a 4.86-second hangtime on a second-quarter punt that produced a fair catch.

And the "location" kick in the fourth quarter, batted from over the end zone back to the Giants 1 by Vyncint Smith, was a thing of punting beauty.

"It was a heck of a kick by Braden. The protection was solid," Boyer said. "It's a kick we've been trying to work on here and it's the first time we tried it in a game. It showed out pretty good for the first time. Vyncint had a heck of a play to tap it out there and Braden did a nice job executing it. It provides a lift, and it shows the young guys how it's supposed to be done, right?"

Another young fellow got his feet wet in the punt return game — Michael "O" Carter (as opposed to Michael "D" Carter or MC II) returned two punts for 14 yards vs. the Giants.

"I think he's got a ways to go returning the ball," Boyer said, "but to his credit, I'll tell you what, he has worked and worked and worked. And I absolutely love the kid. He is a heck of a kid to have in the room. I think he's got a unique skillset that we could possibly use in the future. It's just a matter of he's never had to do something like that, he's never been asked to return punts or kicks very often. ... He is coming along, making progress every day."

As for the exact depth chart at both returner spots, who'll line up opposite Justin Hardee as the other punt-cover gunner, and assorted other special teams questions, the coach said of the Giants game, "We've got a ton of young guys. I thought they competed — that's all I can ask them to do. I thought they played hard."