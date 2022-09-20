Jets' Special Teams Wizard Justin Hardee: 'To Do It Against My Hometown Team Is Special'

Prior to the Jets' 31-30 thrilling comeback win over the Browns on Sunday, Justin Hardee said he had driven past the Browns' stadium "a 1,000 times" while he was growing up about 15 minutes from the building nestled against Lake Erie.

"Man, it was unbelievable," Hardee told team reporter Eric Allen on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "I wanted this ever since I found out we'd be playing the Browns. I've been dreaming of this day. I'm ecstatic. So happy. To do it against my hometown team is special."

With his father, high-school coach and about 100 other friends and family in attendance, Hardee did what Hardee expects to do as one of the most special of special-teamers in the NFL: He recovered the onside kick that gave the Jets a chance to author an improbably impossible comeback from 13 points down in the game's final two minutes, coming away with an incredible one-point victory.

"I grew up a Browns fan," Hardee said. "They still can win every game after this; I don't care unless we see them in the playoffs. It was special before family and friends to be able to be the hero and still the hometown hero. For them, it's a special moment they won't ever forget. My family really embraced me, they were happy and at the same time they were like, 'You did that to us, we're glad it was you.' They were surreal moments I won't ever forget. It was special to be home. I hadn't played at home since high school. I played at the stadium senior year — we didn't even win that game. To be able to win this one 10 years later tells me there must be a higher purpose. This is my moment."