Jets Special Teams 'Wolf' Irvin Charles: 'Don't Be in My Way'

When WR Irvin Charles made the Jets' 53-man roster in August, Robert Saleh described him as "an absolute wolf" on special teams, something Charles wears as a badge of honor.

"It's just instinct to just go kill," Charles said. "I have to go hunt. I have to get that ball. Wherever the ball is, I'm around it and I have to go find them. If there's somebody in my way, don't be in my way.

"I'm from Jersey, this is what we do. Whoever's across from us, they're going to get it. That's been my mentality in anything I do. I'm a competitor, so if I feel like I'm getting challenged or if it's mano a mano, I'm going to win."

Charles (6-4, 219) didn't dress for the first four games of the season, but quickly separated from the pack in Week 5 at Denver. On his first snap in punt coverage, he shook free from the gunner within five yards of the line of scrimmage and was within one yard of Pro Bowl returner Marvin Mims when he muffed Thomas Morstead's 51-yard boot. Charles tackled Mims and LB Sam Eguavoen, who was 12 yards behind Charles when the ball was loose, caught up and recovered.