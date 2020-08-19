Jets Sophomore DL Quinnen Williams Is Ready to Break Out

Early in training camp, the perception seems to be that Williams is poised for a breakout season among an evolving group on the Jets defensive line. Though he was limited to 13 games in 2019 (9 starts) with 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks, defensive line coach Andre Carter has been impressed by what he's seen of Williams so far.

"Since Day 1 [in camp] I saw him just in a better mentality, a better body, more confident," Carter said. "Obviously, a rookie who's a high draft pick there's expectations. But from a mental standpoint, he was overthinking and overreacting. He was overanalyzing, not playing fast. I think he's now realized what he has to do: line up and go. That's what I've been telling him the past six months. You are who you are. You have the skill set to be a difference maker and explode off the ball and wreck havoc. Being a difference maker is his mind-set and right how, he's a in a great frame of mind."

For his part, Williams said he feels transformed physically and in a better place mentally.

"At the end of the season, I saw the things I did wrong," Williams said. "I was kicking myself. I took some wrong steps last year." He added: "It was all on me. Right now, my confidence is through the roof. I'm reacting faster, getting off the ball faster. This year, I transformed everything I did -- diet, workout, endurance. I hit it full speed."

For any player drafted among the single-digit selections there come often oversized expectations that are hard for any human to live up to. What is often overlooked is that these are still developing young men thrust into competition with fully developed professionals. Fans carry those expectations to often unrealistic heights, which only ratchets up the pressure.

Coach Adam Gase said "I didn't see that from him. Expectations about being the third pick are irrelevant. Once you get here we don't care. We need everything you've got."