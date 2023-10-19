Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern and C.J. Mosley Lead Respective Units in Snaps Played 

After QB Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles tendon 4 snaps into the Week 1 game, QB Zach Wilson has made 5 starts, played 349 snaps (98%) and thrown for 1,097 yards and 4 touchdowns.

WR Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 32 receptions for 369 yards and 2 touchdowns and has played the most snaps, 320 (91%), on offense of any non-quarterback or offensive lineman. WR Allen Lazard, 308 (87%) and TE Tyler Conklin, 254 (72%), are the on only other skill players that have played more than 50% of the snaps on offense.

RB Breece Hall, who spent the offseason rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained in Week 7 last season, has led all Jets tailbacks in snaps with 167 (47%) this season. Hall has rushed for 426 yards and 2 touchdowns, and produced 539 all-purpose yards. RB Dalvin Cook, added as a free agent during training camp, has played the second-most snaps, 95 (27%), and RB Michael Carter, 93 (26%).

DEFENSE

Through the first six games, captain LB C.J. Mosley has played all of the Jets 431 defensive snaps. S Jordan Whitehead, 429 (99%), and LB Quincy Williams, 420 (97%), are the only others to play greater than 90% of the snaps.

All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner has played 354 snaps (82%) to lead all Jets CBs despite missing Week 6 with a concussion. Nickel CB Michael Carter II has played 296 (69%) snaps and CB D.J. Reed, who missed the last two weeks with a concussion, has played 293 (68%). Due to injury, the Jets have started 4 different corners and played 7 in total this season.