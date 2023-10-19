Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern and C.J. Mosley Lead Respective Units in Snaps Played 

Coming off a 20-14 victory against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets (3-3) head into their bye week third in the AFC East and on a two-game win streak. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time has been distributed through the first six games of the 2023 season.
OFFENSEDue to injury, the Jets have started seven different offensive linemen this season. LG Laken Tomlinson and C Connor McGovern have been steady, playing all 353 snaps. T Mekhi Becton has missed 7 offensive snaps, but has played 348 (85%), after starting the season at right tackle before shifting over to the left side in Week 3 after LT Duane Brown, 101 (29%), went on injured reserve (shoulder/hip).
G Alijah Vera-Tucker started the first two weeks at RG before he moved to right tackle in Week 3. Vera-Tucker played 3 games at tackle before he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in Week 5 against Denver and was placed on IR. AVT still played 250 snaps (71%), the fourth-most of any Jets linemen. T Max Mitchell, 101 (29%), replaced Vera-Tucker in Week 5 and started in Week 6 against the Eagles.
Rookie OL Joe Tippmann, the Jets' second-round pick in April's NFL Draft (No. 43 overall), has started 4 games at RG and played 199 snaps (56%), fifth-most among Jets linemen. In Week 6, Tippmann sustained a thigh injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
After QB Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles tendon 4 snaps into the Week 1 game, QB Zach Wilson has made 5 starts, played 349 snaps (98%) and thrown for 1,097 yards and 4 touchdowns.
WR Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 32 receptions for 369 yards and 2 touchdowns and has played the most snaps, 320 (91%), on offense of any non-quarterback or offensive lineman. WR Allen Lazard, 308 (87%) and TE Tyler Conklin, 254 (72%), are the on only other skill players that have played more than 50% of the snaps on offense.
RB Breece Hall, who spent the offseason rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained in Week 7 last season, has led all Jets tailbacks in snaps with 167 (47%) this season. Hall has rushed for 426 yards and 2 touchdowns, and produced 539 all-purpose yards. RB Dalvin Cook, added as a free agent during training camp, has played the second-most snaps, 95 (27%), and RB Michael Carter, 93 (26%).
DEFENSE
Through the first six games, captain LB C.J. Mosley has played all of the Jets 431 defensive snaps. S Jordan Whitehead, 429 (99%), and LB Quincy Williams, 420 (97%), are the only others to play greater than 90% of the snaps.
All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner has played 354 snaps (82%) to lead all Jets CBs despite missing Week 6 with a concussion. Nickel CB Michael Carter II has played 296 (69%) snaps and CB D.J. Reed, who missed the last two weeks with a concussion, has played 293 (68%). Due to injury, the Jets have started 4 different corners and played 7 in total this season.
On the defensive line, the Jets have played eight players at least 70 snaps this season. All-Pro Quinnen Williams leads the bunch in snaps, 296 (69%) with John Franklin-Myers, 253 (59%) and Quinton Jefferson, 200 (46%), having seen significant playing time. DE Bryce Huff has 2.5 sacks this season and produced 33 pressures, the fourth-most in the NFL, while playing played the fifth-most snaps, 147 (34%), among the Jets pass rushers.
SPECIAL TEAMS
LB Jamien Sherwood, 140 (85%), S Ashtyn Davis, 128 (78%), and All-Pro Justin Hardee, 115 (70%), have led the Jets special teams in snaps this season. In addition, LB Chazz Surratt, 114 (69%), LB Samuel Eguavoen, 11 (67%), and FB Nick Bawden, 102 (62%), were the only others to play at least 60% of the ST snaps.
P Thomas Morstead has punted 29 times for an average of 47.9 per kick and landed 12 inside in the 20-yard line. K Greg Zuerlein has been a standout performer winning the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 against Denver and has connected on 14-of-15 field-goal attempts this season including a perfect 13 of 13 inside of 49 yards.