Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in the 2023 NFL Season?

The O-Line Shuffle

Left Guard Laken Tomlinson led the way for the Jets as the only player on either side of the ball to play 100% of the snaps (1,101). The veteran O-lineman, who signed with New York in 2022, has missed 1 offensive snap in the last two seasons.

Despite Tomlinson's reliability, the Jets O-Line was in a constant flux this season due to injury. The Jets started 13 different O-line combinations in 17 games. Over an 11-week span (from Week 5 to Week 16) they started a different front each week.

T Mekhi Becton played the second most snaps among O-Linemen (987, 89.6%) starting the first two weeks at RT before switching to LT where he started 14 times over the final 15 games. Besides Tomlinson, Becton and Tippmann, no Jets O-lineman played more than 50% of the offensive snaps, and13 different players saw time on the O-line.

An Injection of Youth

Following cutdown day at the end of training camp, the Jets had the second-oldest roster in the NFL by average age (27.0). At the end of the season, the final snap counts show that the Jets leaned on their roster's young players who were 25 years old and younger, taking 44.7% of the snaps on offense and defense.