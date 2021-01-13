Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey to Reserve/Future Contract

Bailey (6-1, 195), signed with the Eagles in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State, was cut at the end of training camp and spent time with the Chargers' practice squad in the 2020 season.

He had 996 receiving yards in the 2019 season. His 10 TDs ranked third in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference and his No. 4 with 54 catches. Bailey, who converted from LB to WR his sophomore season in 2017, had 73 receptions, 1,369 yards and 14 TDs in 22 games for the Bears. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.