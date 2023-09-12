Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

The Jets made a pair of practice squad transactions Tuesday. They signed WR Malik Taylor and released LB Caleb Johnson.

Taylor (6-1, 220) first signed to the Jets practice squad on Dec. 29 last season before he was signed a reserve/future deal in January. He battled injury in the preseason, but had a 56-yard reception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Taylor played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-21 and had 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, but spent five days with Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.