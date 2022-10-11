Transactions

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released OL Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

Oct 11, 2022 at 05:15 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed WR-KR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad and released OL Grant Hermanns from the p-squad.

This is Spencer's (5-8, 170) third stint on the Green & White's practice squad in 2022. He signed on Sept. 6 and was released on Sept. 13. He then signed on Sept. 20 before being released on Sept. 27. Spencer was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons. He has 10 catches for 54 yards, but he was primarily used as a returner. He averaged 9.8 yards per punt return over the last three seasons including 15.8 in 2020 and a touchdown. He also averaged 21.4 yards per kick return (29.1 in 2019). Spencer first signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State before stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-18) of the CFL. He then signed with the Steelers in 2019 before joining the Broncos.

Hermanns (6-7, 300) was elevated from the practice squad the first two games of the season and against Week 4 at Pittsburgh. He signed with the Green & White in May 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue and was a final cut and then signed to the team's P-squad.

