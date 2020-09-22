Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR

The Jets have signed WR Josh Malone to their active roster and placed CB Arthur Maulet on injured reserve. The team also released LB Paul Worrilow from its practice squad.
Malone (6-3, 205) was elevated from the practice squad for each of the first two games this season. He had 4 receptions for 16 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers and 1 carry for 12 yards. He first signed with the Jets' practice squad in September last season and was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 19. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft ,and had 7 receptions for 75 yards and 1 score with Cincinnati. Malone was a final cut this year and then was signed to the Green & White's practice squad the next day.
Maulet (5-10, 190) strained his groin in Week 2. He played in 12 games (6 starts) for the Jets last season and had 38 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 INT as well as a scoop-and-score special teams touchdown off a muffed punt. He re-signed with the Jets in May. He joined the Jets in January 2019 on a reserve/futures contract.
Worrilow (6-0, 230) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16 after he spent four games with the Jets in 2019. He's played in 72 career games (52 starts) and has 415 tackles, 4 sacks 11 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.