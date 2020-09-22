Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR

Malone (6-3, 205) was elevated from the practice squad for each of the first two games this season. He had 4 receptions for 16 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers and 1 carry for 12 yards. He first signed with the Jets' practice squad in September last season and was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 19. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft ,and had 7 receptions for 75 yards and 1 score with Cincinnati. Malone was a final cut this year and then was signed to the Green & White's practice squad the next day.