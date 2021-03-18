Jets Sign WR Corey Davis

Former Round 1 Pick Had Career-Best Numbers (65 Catches, 984 Yards, 5 TDs) for Titans in 2020

Mar 18, 2021 at 04:09 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Corey-Davis-Signed-Graphic

The Jets have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Corey Davis, who played his first four pro seasons for the Tennessee Titans.

Davis (6-3, 209) was the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Western Michigan, where he put up major receiving numbers for the Broncos — 331 receptions for 5,278 yards (15.9 yards/catch), three 1,400-yards-plus seasons, and 52 touchdowns over four seasons. His yardage total set the FBS career mark in 2016 and remains the record.

Davis built each of his four years in Nashville to a career year this past season, when he played in 14 games (12 starts) and caught 65 passes for pro career highs of 984 yards, 15.1 yards/catch and five touchdowns as he teamed up with A.J. Brown as the top wideouts on Tennessee's offense, tied for second in the NFL in total offense.

In those four seasons Davis compiled seven 100-yard receiving games, including posting career numbers of 11 catches on 12 targets for 182 yards and a TD in the Titans' 41-35 loss to the Browns last December. He also had the game-winning 11-yard scoring pass from Marcus Mariota with 36 seconds to play in the Titans' 26-22 win over the visiting Jets in December 2018.

For his NFL career, Davis has played in 56 games (48 starts) and caught 207 passes for 2,851 yards (13.8 yards/catch) and 11 touchdowns.

