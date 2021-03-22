Jets Sign TE Tyler Kroft

Kroft (6-6, 252) played with the Bills in the 2020 season and had 12 catches, 119 yards and 3 TDs in 10 games (4 starts). He played the last two seasons in Buffalo and spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He was drafted in the third round in 2015 and had 67 catches, 661 yards and 8 TDs in 51 games (35 starts), Kroft, 28, has 85 career receptions, 851 yards and 12 TDs in 72 games (42 starts).