Jets Sign TE Tyler Kroft

GM Joe Douglas Adds Former Bills, Bengals Tight End

Mar 22, 2021 at 04:02 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Kroft-Free Agency 1920x1080

The Jets have signed TE Tyler Kroft. 

Kroft (6-6, 252) played with the Bills in the 2020 season and had 12 catches, 119 yards and 3 TDs in 10 games (4 starts). He played the last two seasons in Buffalo and spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He was drafted in the third round in 2015 and had 67 catches, 661 yards and 8 TDs in 51 games (35 starts), Kroft, 28, has 85 career receptions, 851 yards and 12 TDs in 72 games (42 starts).

Kroft, 28, is the first TE GM Joe Douglas has signed this offseason and the third skill player -- WR Corey Davis and WR Keelan Cole.

