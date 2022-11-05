Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate OL Conor McDermott; Sign S Jared Mayden to the Practice Squad

Nov 05, 2022 at 04:02 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

yeboah-v2-bills0E_SS3_7010

The Jets have signed TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster. The Green & White also elevated OL Conor McDermott for Sunday's game against the Bills and signed S Jared Mayden to the practice squad.

Yeboah (6-4, 240) was elevated from the practice squad three games this season -- Week 2 at Cleveland, Week 6 at Green Bay and Week 7 at Denver -- which is the maximum for a practice-squad call-up. He has appeared in 8 snaps on offense and 70 on special teams. Yeboah signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. He appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.

McDermott (6-8, 305) was elevated for last week's game against the Patriots. He started the year on the Jets' active roster and was released Oct. 17. He signed to the practice squad the following day. McDermott has appeared in five games this season (76 offensive snaps) after he re-signed with the team in March. Originally a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2017 out of UCLA, he's played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.

Mayden (6-0, 205) was cut from the Bills practice squad Nov. 3 after signing Oct. 10. He originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2020. He appeared in two games with San Francisco his rookie season and took 24 special teams snaps. Mayden was released Oct. 18, 2021 and joined the Eagles practice squad. He played in four games last season with Philadelphia and made his NFL debut on defense with 38 snaps. He also took 62 special teams snaps.

Related Content

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

Offense, Special Teams Reducing Errors, Defense Rising to Occasion Could Lead to Key W Heading into Bye

news

5 Players to Watch as Jets Go Toe to Toe with Brawny Buffalo

Zach Wilson Seeks Bounceback from Patriots Game; Secondary Gets Big-Time Test from Josh Allen & Co.

news

D.J. Reed on Jets DBs vs. Bills: 'A Good Challenge ... I'm Looking Forward to It'

Right Cornerback Believes Green & White Secondary Is 'an Elite Unit Just with What We're Doing'

news

Zach Wilson on Jets' Stern Test vs. Buffalo: 'Execution Is the Key'

QB's Focus Is on the Bills and 'the Challenge of Understanding We Can Beat These Guys'

news

HC Robert Saleh says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'Arguably One of the Best Quarterbacks'

DL Quinnen Williams: 'He's Basically a Running Back That Can Throw the Ball'

news

Inside the Numbers | Spreading the Jets' Sack Wealth Around

Defense Shared a Rare Sixpack vs. Patriots' Mac Jones: 1 Sack Each for 6 Different Pass Rushers

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in 'Same Position' as Jets QB Zach Wilson

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson Will Return to Action; Buffalo and Green & White Have Similar Defenses

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Friday

Corey Davis (Knee) Out for Sunday's Game

news

Which Matchup Is the One to Watch Sunday vs. Bills?

Stefon Diggs Will Line Up Against Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed; Zach Wilson Set to Face NFL's No. 3 Defense

news

Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Knows How to Bust a Move

TE Tyler Conklin Is Impressed With His 'Euro-Stepping' Teammate

Advertising