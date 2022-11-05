Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

The Jets have signed TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster. The Green & White also elevated OL Conor McDermott for Sunday's game against the Bills and signed S Jared Mayden to the practice squad.

Yeboah (6-4, 240) was elevated from the practice squad three games this season -- Week 2 at Cleveland, Week 6 at Green Bay and Week 7 at Denver -- which is the maximum for a practice-squad call-up. He has appeared in 8 snaps on offense and 70 on special teams. Yeboah signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. He appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.

McDermott (6-8, 305) was elevated for last week's game against the Patriots. He started the year on the Jets' active roster and was released Oct. 17. He signed to the practice squad the following day. McDermott has appeared in five games this season (76 offensive snaps) after he re-signed with the team in March. Originally a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2017 out of UCLA, he's played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.