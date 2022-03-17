Jets Sign TE C.J. Uzomah 

Last season, as he helped the Bengals advance to the Super Bowl, Uzomah, 29, had career highs with 49 receptions for 493 yards and 5 TDs in his seventh and final campaign in Cincinnati. In his career, he has 163 receptions for 1,591 yards and 13 TDs.

The addition of Uzomah, who is of Nigerian descent and grew up in Suwanee, GA, came on the same day the Jets reached agreement with OL Laken Tomlinson, adding another building block to the Jets' offensive line. Under the wide-zone scheme installed by OC Mike LaFleur, the tight end plays a pivotal role in blocking in the run game while offering the potential for big plays downfield.