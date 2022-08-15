Jets Sign T Duane Brown; Release WR Keshunn Abram 

The Jets have signed T Duane Brown and released WR Keshunn Abram.
Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, most recently played with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. He overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh from 2008-10 and the two competed in the same division from 2017-20 when Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers. Brown, who visited the Jets during the Green & White practice last Saturday night, has started all 203 games he's played -- all at LT -- in his 15 seasons. The soon-to-be 38-year-old was teammates with LT George Fant from 2017-2019, CB D.J. Reed from 2020-2021 and DE Jacob Martin in 2018. In addition to five Pro Bowls, Brown was named a first-team All-Pro in 2012 and a second-team All-Pro in 2011 and 2018.
One of five undrafted free agents to sign with the Jets on May 6th, Abram began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to Kent State. He played in six games for the Golden Flashes in 2019-20 and totaled 10 catches for 136 yards and 2 TDs. Abram played 14 games in 2021 and had 47 receptions, 699 yards and 3 TDs.