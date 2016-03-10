Jets Sign Sudfeld, Extend Tender to Thompkins

The Jets have retained the services of TE Zach Sudfeld, agreeing to terms with the veteran on a new deal. The team also extended the low tender to WR Kenbrell Thompkins.
The 6'7", 280-pound Sudfeld spent last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during a non-contact drill at minicamp. Sudfeld caught five passes for the Green & White in both the 2013 and '14 campaigns. He was a valuable special teams contributor in his second season, pacing the club with 20 special teams stops.
The tender on Thompkins will allow the Jets the right of first refusal if the wideout signs an offer sheet with another club. Thompkins, who joined the Jets last October, totaled 17 receptions in seven games played. His career-long 43-yard reception against the Cowboys helped set up a game-winning field goal in a 19-16 Week 15 win. Having also spent time with both the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders in 2013 and '14, Thompkins has 70 career receptions for 893 yards with four touchdowns.
A Nevada product, Sudfeld originally made the Patriots opening-day roster as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The Jets claimed Sudfeld off of waivers on Oct. 4, 2013.
Photos of Re-Signed Jets TE