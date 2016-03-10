Jets Sign Sudfeld, Extend Tender to Thompkins

The tender on Thompkins will allow the Jets the right of first refusal if the wideout signs an offer sheet with another club. Thompkins, who joined the Jets last October, totaled 17 receptions in seven games played. His career-long 43-yard reception against the Cowboys helped set up a game-winning field goal in a 19-16 Week 15 win. Having also spent time with both the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders in 2013 and '14, Thompkins has 70 career receptions for 893 yards with four touchdowns.