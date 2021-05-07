Jets Sign Sixth-Round Pick Jonathan Marshall 

The Jets have signed Jonathan Marshall, the third of three sixth-round picks and the final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 207 overall) out of Arkansas.

Marshall (6-3, 310), was a one-year starter for the Razorbacks and totaled 35 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defense in 10 games (10 starts) in 2020. He was also a team captain this past season. He was a reserve D-linemen his first three years in Fayetteville, AR. Marshall tested well at his pro day, running a 4.81 40-yard dash and posting 36 reps on the bench press.

"I feel like my pro day helped me tremendously, honestly," Marshall said. "I feel like everybody thought I was slower than what I actually was."

He later added: "I consider it a steal because I'm going to come in and work my hardest to prove myself right. I'm coming in with a full head of steam."

Marshall who is related to the late DE Cedrick Hardman, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 1970 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is a versatile athlete. His cousin, Cedric Reed, played DE at Texas and played two seasons in the NFL (2015-16). Marshall starred in football and basketball at Shepherd HS in Texas and set his high school record in shot put (54-0.75). He finished fifth in the 2016 state championship. He first committed to Oklahoma State before he flipped to Arkansas.

"I love your get off," GM Joe Douglas told Marshall over the phone after he turned in the draft card. "I love the passion that you play with, man. We're fired up to have you here."

HC Robert Saleh added: "Man, we love your knock back, we love the way you get off the ball. We're excited to add you to our group of D-linemen. Our D-line is going to be a bunch of war daddies up there and to add someone like you is friggin awesome."