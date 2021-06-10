Jets Sign S Sharrod Neasman; Place Parker Ferguson on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed S Sharrod Neasman and placed OL Parker Ferguson to injured reserve.
Neasman (6-0, 198) spent the last three seasons with the Falcons with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with the organization from 2015-2020. Neasman first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.
Ferguson (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force in May. He played in 31 games at both tackle and guard in college and was a first-team All-Mountain West performer in 2020.