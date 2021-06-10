Jets Sign S Sharrod Neasman; Place Parker Ferguson on Injured Reserve

Neasman (6-0, 198) spent the last three seasons with the Falcons with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with the organization from 2015-2020. Neasman first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.