Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release LB Noah Dawkins

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Returns to Practice; LaRoy Reynolds Goes to Practice Squad IR, Adds DB Natrell Jamerson to P-Squad

Nov 02, 2021 at 04:35 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed S Jarrod Wilson to the active roster and release LB Noah Dawkins. The team also designated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to return to practice. Additionally, the Green & White placed LB LaRoy Reynolds on practice squad injured reserve and signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

Wilson (6-2, 210) first signed to the team's practice squad Sept. 6 before signing to the active roster Sept. 14. He was then released and re-signed to the P-squad Oct. 7. Appearing in four games this season with the Jets, Wilson has 9 tackles and 1 TFL. He started in the Jets' OT win over the Titans in Week 4, recording 2 defensive stops while appearing in 62 plays. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) signed to the active roster Oct. 30 after he was elevated from the practice squad each of the two games prior to the Bengals. Dawkins Dawkins signed with the team's practice squad Oct. 9 after he was a final cut in September. He spent time on the Jets' P-squad last season before being elevated to the active roster in December and taking 50 special teams snaps. He also played in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215), a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida State, was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5. He's has taken 49 snaps on defense and 71 on special teams through the first four games. A safety in college, he started 17 games in three seasons for the Seminoles (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019.

Reynolds (6-1, 228) joined the Green & White's practice squad Oct. 26 and was most recently with the Patriots before he was released in May. He first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2013 and spent two and a half seasons in Jacksonville where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's linebackers coach. Reynolds also overlapped with Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta from 2016-17 and again in 2020 when Ulbrich called plays for the Falcons. He's also had stints with the Eagles (2018) and Bengals (2019). Reynolds has totaled 117 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 115 games (seven starts).

Jamerson (5-11, 200) signed with the Jets practice squad Oct. 6 and was released Oct. 28. He was most recently with the Saints, the team that drafted him in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in 2018. He also had stints with the Texans (2018), Packers (2018) and Panthers (2019-20). Jamerson has 13 tackles and 1 pass defense in 21 games. He's taken 133 snaps on special teams and 3 defensive snaps.

