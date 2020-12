Hassell (5-11, 200) most recently spent time with the Patriots practice squad and was released Dec. 8. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He began last season on Cleveland's P-squad, was eventually called up to the active roster and played in four games (7 tackles). Hassell played collegiately at Florida Tech and was the Gulf South Conference defensive player of the year in 2018 and a DII All-American.