Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve

Army Product Played in 5 Games for Eagles Last Season

Nov 09, 2021 at 04:03 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP21297721544564-riley-thumb
David Becker/Associated Press

The Jets have signed S Elijah Riley and placed both S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve.

Riley (6-0, 205) signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2020. He was a final cut and spent the season on Philadelphia's practice squad and was elevated twice during the season before he was promoted to the active roster in December. Riley, who is from Port Jefferson, NY, took four defensive snaps and an additional 65 on special teams last season. He spent this past offseason with the Eagles before he was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. In four years for the Black Knights (44 games), Riley totaled 201 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 7 interceptions and 21 pass defenses. He also forced 3 fumbles and had 2 recoveries.

Maye (6-0, 207) ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Colts. He played in six games this season and had 46 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses. The 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP, Maye has started in all 60 games he's played in since he was drafted by the Green & White in the second round in 2017. He has totaled 312 tackles, 9 TFLs, 24 PDs, 2 sacks, 6 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Maye signed his one-year tender in March after the team placed the franchise tag on him.

Kroft (6-6, 252) sustained a chest injury against the Colts. He signed with the Jets in the offseason after spending the past two seasons in Buffalo and has 10 catches, 104 yards and a touchdown in six games this season (four starts). His TD grab gave the Green & White a fourth-quarter lead over the Bengals in the team's Week 8 victory at MetLife Stadium. Kroft, who was originally a Bengals third-round pick out of Rutgers in 2015, has totaled 67 receptions, 955 yards and 13 TDs in 78 games (46 starts).

Related Content

news

TE Ryan Griffin on Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Keeps It Fresh'

Veteran Calls QB Zach Wilson a 'Positive Guy'; Says Mike White Is 'Cool Out There'
news

Jets Seek to Right Their Defensive Rollercoaster in Time to Collide with the Bills

DL Sheldon Rankins After Indy Loss: 'You Can Either Succumb to That or You Can Ride Up Above It'
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Bounce Back, Ryan Griffin 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk About What Is Next for the Jets Leading Up to Sunday's Game Against the Bills
news

First Look | Jets vs. Bills

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 10 Against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen & Co.
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB vs. Bills on Wednesday

Zach Wilson Will Start Only If He's 'Fully Healthy'
news

Jets Release P Thomas Morstead

Veteran Punter Averaged 48.2 Yards per Punt in Seven Games with the Jets
news

With OC Mike LaFleur Upstairs, Jets Offense Is Headed Straight Up

Despite Multiple Injuries at QB, Unit Is Playing Faster, Freer and with Flow
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Offense in Last 2 Games: 997 Total Yards, 812 Net Pass Yards

Despite Indy Loss, Green & White Show Growth Spurt: Back-to-Back Yardage Figures in Top 3 in Team History
news

Jets Notebook | Loss of Jets S Marcus Maye 'Heartbreaking'; Starting QB TBD vs. Bills

Zach Wilson and Mike White Are Expected to Practice Next Week 
news

Elijah Moore Provides Jets with an Offensive Spark Despite the Loss to the Colts

Rookie WR Has His Best Game Yet, Joins Exclusive Green & White Rookie Club with First 2 TD Catches as a Pro
news

Jets QB Josh Johnson Was at His Best in a Difficult Situation

Much-Traveled Veteran Replaced Injured Mike White; Threw for 317 Yards, 3 TDs
Advertising