Jets Sign RB La'Mical Perine, Selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft

Running back La'Mical Perine, the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120 overall) out of Florida, has signed with the Green & White.

Perine (5'11", 216) grew up in Mobile, AL, and after an impressive scholastic career at Theodore HS, he declined an offer to play at Alabama to go to Florida. There, he proceeded to put up productive numbers in four seasons with the Gators.

He became a starter as a sophomore in 2017 and led Florida with 562 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, then increased those numbers to another team-leading 826 rush yards (6.2 yards/carry) and 7 TDs in '18. Last year as a senior team captain, in 13 starts, he totaled 676 rush yards (5.1 average) and 6 TDs and added a career-high 40 catches for 262 yards and 5 more TDs.

He crowned his UF career by being named Orange Bowl MVP with 138 yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries in the Gators' 36-28 win over Virginia.

And that yardage capped his four-year career Florida rushing total at 2,485 yards, eighth-most in school history.

Perine now joins a Jets team that is bristling with RB experience led by Le'Veon Bell, a back he said he looks up to, and 16th-year legend Frank Gore.