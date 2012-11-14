Jets Sign RB Kahlil Bell

The New York Jets have signed free agent running back Kahlil Bell. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Bell (5'11", 219) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota on May 4, 2009. He was waived by the Vikings during the preseason, then signed with Chicago's practice squad on Sept. 16, 2009, before earning a spot on the Bears' active roster on Nov. 20, 2009. He spent four seasons with Chicago before he was waived on Oct. 15.
In 22 career games, Bell has rushed 131 times for 589 yards (4.5 avg.) and has caught 21 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. In two games this season, he has registered 12 carries for 32 yards and one reception for 11 yards.