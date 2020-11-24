Jets Sign RB Josh Adams, Place La'Mical Perine on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed RB La'Mical Perine and K Sam Ficken on injured reserve. The team also signed RB Josh Adams and TE Ross Travis to the active roster.

Perine (5-11, 216) sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers in Week 11. He played in nine games for the Jets this season and has 55 carries for 202 yards and 2 TDs. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Perine also has 10 receptions for 49 yards.

Ficken (6-1, 192) missed three games with a groin injury earlier this season. He's made 9 of his 10 field goal attempts and 8 of his 10 extra points. For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.1% of his field goals (31 of 43) and 88.2% of his extra points (45 of 51).

Adams (6-2, 225) was elevated from the practice squad for the first two games of the season and scored a touchdown in Week 1 against the Bills. He originally joined the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 1, 2019 after spending the 2018 campaign with the Eagles. Adams, who was undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2018, appeared in three games for the Jets last season. He was a final cut this year and was added to the practice squad one day later. For his career, Adams has 131 rushes for 531 yards (4.1 avg) and 4 touchdowns in 19 games (5 starts). He also has 9 catches for 72 yards.