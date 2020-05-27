Wednesday, May 27, 2020 10:25 AM

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

200312 Free AgencyFLACCO

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who will come to the Green & White as the highly experienced backup to third-year starter Sam Darnold.

Flacco was Baltimore's starting QB for the first 11 seasons of his NFL career, completing 61.7% of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns to 136 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 84.1 and a win-loss record of 96-67.

Those numbers don't include 15 more playoff games as the Ravens' signal-caller. One of the postseason games was of course Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, where he was the winning QB and MVP in the Ravens' 34-31 win over San Francisco. Flacco is 10-5 in the playoffs, with 25 TDs and 10 INTs and an 88.6 rating.

Flacco played the first half of last season for Denver before suffering a herniated disk that required surgery early last month. He was waived/failed physical by the Broncos n March and sources have told ESPN that he won't be cleared for contact until late August or early September.

For his NFL career, Flacco has played in 171 regular-season games, all starts, and completed 3,670 of 5,932 passes for 40,067 yards, 218 TDs and 141 INTs.

Before heading for the Broncos, Flacco had been an Eastern Seaboard kind of guy. He grew up in South Jersey and starred at Audubon HS in Camden County before beginning his college career at Pitt and then transferring to Delaware. He was the Ravens' first-round pick, 18th overall, in the 2008 draft.

That draft also ties him to Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who was a Ravens scout from 2000-14 before moving on to the Eagles and last June into the Jets GM's office.

