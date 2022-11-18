Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Myles Cunningham from P-squad

Nov 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0141-ldt-thumb

The Jets have signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to their practice squad and released OL Myles Cunningham from the P-squad.

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) was traded to the Green & White last November and started 7 games for the team last season at right guard. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19 with Kansas City. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility during the pandemic.

Cunningham (6-5, 320) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Oct. 25. He went undrafted in April. He played the last three seasons at Arkansas, starting his final 30 games at left tackle and was named a team captain in 2021. He started his college career at Western Illinois before he transferred to Iowa Central Community College for the 2018 season.

