Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Practice Squad

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) was traded to the Green & White last November and started 7 games for the team last season at right guard. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19 with Kansas City. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility during the pandemic.